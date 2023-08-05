Drowning death in Lake Arlington Friday ruled a suicide

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office Saturday determined suicide by drowning to be the cause of death of a 51-year-old Wheeling man recovered from Lake Arlington in Arlington Heights Friday morning.

The man's body was located about 30 feet from the area of the shore where his personal belongings had been spotted. His vehicle also had been found in the parking lot.

Arlington Heights police learned during the search that a family member had reported the man missing with specific concerns for his well-being.

A total of 25 fire officers, divers and paramedics responded to the mutual aid call that included the fire departments of Arlington Heights, Des Plaines, Elk Grove Village, Mount Prospect, Palatine, Schaumburg, Streamwood and Wheeling.