Des Plaines police return to HQ as FBI takes over investigation of suspicious package

Des Plaines police have returned to their headquarters and the FBI has taken over the investigation of a suspicious package that caused the department to temporarily relocate to city hall Friday. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

The FBI has taken over the investigation of a suspicious package that caused Des Plaines Police Department personnel to temporarily relocate to city hall Friday and sent two staff members to the hospital as a precaution.

Police moved operations back to their own station before 8 p.m. Friday, city officials said.

The staff members who went to the hospital had been near the package when it was discovered and experienced symptoms that were non-life-threatening, authorities said.

While the investigation was still under Des Plaines police's jurisdiction, city residents were advised to report any suspicious activities or packages they might encounter.

The FBI hasn't yet provided any updates itself on the investigation.