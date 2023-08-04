Worker might lose finger after wall collapses near Lake Zurich

Two workers were injured when the brick facade on this home outside Lake Zurich collapsed during a renovation Friday afternoon. One worker was treated and released at the scene, but the other might lose a finger, officials said. COURTESY OF Lake County Sheriff's Office

A worker was hospitalized and might lose a finger after a brick wall collapsed during a renovation on a Lake Zurich-area home Friday afternoon, police said.

Lake County sheriff's Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said the work crew was tasked with removing the layer of bricks from a home on the 21300 block of West Ridge Road before placing new siding. Just before 2 p.m., the wall gave way, Covelli said.

The worker who injured his finger was rushed to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Covelli said.

Covelli said the worker is in his 30s. Another worker sustained minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene.

The Lake County building department and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the collapse.