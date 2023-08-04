Man faces gun charge in Elmhurst Kohl's theft case

A man has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon after an arrest in Elmhurst over theft.

Marquis O. Henderson, 29, of the 1200 block of West Roosevelt Road in Chicago, is also charged with burglary and retail theft, according to Elmhurst police.

Police say they responded at 4:47 p.m. Wednesday to a store on the 300 block of South Route 83. A person had reported seeing a man and a woman filling a bag with $950 in clothes and putting the unpaid merchandise in the back seat of a white BMW sedan. Court records indicate it is a Kohl's store.

Police stopped the car. They say they found a clothing security device removal tool and a backpack containing a loaded Glock 43X semi-automatic 9 mm pistol with an extended ammunition magazine.

The gun had been reported stolen in Chicago.

Co-defendant Etonia G. Henderson, 20, of the 1200 block of West Roosevelt Road in Chicago, was charged with burglary, retail theft and possession of an electronic theft detection removal device.

Henderson is free on $2,000 bond. Henderson is free on $1,500 bond.