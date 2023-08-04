Libertyville's menu of restaurants expanding with three different food styles

Dining choices in Libertyville are expanding with three new restaurants featuring different food styles.

Flambé India restaurant and bar just opened and will host a ribbon cutting Monday at 226 Peterson Road on the village's north end. There also is a location in Buffalo Grove.

The fast-casual restaurant is described as offering authentic Indian fare from throughout the country with a touch of French influence.

All spice mixes and recipes are created in house, including some taught to Chef Niaz by his mother. Popular dishes include mom's chicken curry and galuti kebab.

Elsewhere, a stand-alone venture called The Wicked Egg is building out the former Clucker's Charcoal Kitchen at 536 N. Milwaukee Ave. downtown. Clucker's closed in late January to focus on catering and food truck service, but the prime spot wasn't empty long.

"The vibrant and close-knit community that valued local businesses attracted us," said George Tsitiridis, owner/operator. "We were drawn to its friendly atmosphere and the chance to be a part of a community that appreciates innovative culinary concepts."

Tsitiridis and his brother, Teddy, are co-founders. He said they have a passion for breakfast and an extensive background in the food and hospitality industry.

Tsitiridis said he worked at and eventually managed his grandfather's family diner before a five-year stint in various roles with the well-known Wildberry Pancakes & Cafe, which has locations in Chicago and Schaumburg.

The Wicked Egg will offer made-to-order breakfasts that are "wicked fresh, wicked fast and accompanied by exceptional service," he said. The menu will focus on two main categories: "On a Roll" breakfast sandwiches served on warm brioche buns and "In a Bowl" breakfast bowls served on a bed of crispy potatoes.

Fresh-brewed premium coffee, housemade juices, salads and snack boxes also will be available. Cashiers, baristas, line and prep cooks are being hired. An opening date has not been set, but the goal is the end of August, Tsitiridis said.

Coming soon, Salamat Po, south of downtown at 212 S. Milwaukee Ave., will offer authentic Filipino cuisine, including traditional dishes as well as street food, pastries, snacks and sweets.

It's described a modern carendaria -- a common type of eatery in the Philippines that serves affordable and locally-inspired dishes.

According to the website, Salamat Po offers traditional turo turo concept. The phrase means "point, point" in Filipino -- point out what you want, and a generous spoonful is placed on your plate.