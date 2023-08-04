K9 Axel to receive body armor donation

The nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., has donated a custom-fitted bulletproof and stab-protective vest to the Lake County Sheriff's Office police dog, Axel. The vest is sponsored by ELCO Mutual Life and Annuity of Lake Bluff with delivery expected in eight to 10 weeks. Vested Interest was established in 2009, to provide protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies. More than 5,210 vests, valued at $6.9 million, have been donated to dogs in all 50 states. Each vest costs $1,800 but a single donation of $985 will sponsor one. Donations are tax deductible. Call (508) 824-6978 or visit vik9s.org.