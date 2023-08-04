Forgotten outlot transformed into natural area

A newly transformed natural area adjacent to Mirielle Park in Buffalo Grove will be unveiled Wednesday. The village event, in partnership with America in Bloom and the Canadian National Railway, will be held at noon at the park, 2236 Avalon Drive. The village's forestry division removed overgrown and invasive species and dead underbrush in January. Native woodland and wetland species later were planted on the forgotten, acre-sized lot to increase biodiversity and improve stormwater management. Funding was provided by America in Bloom and CN's Eco Connections From the Ground Up grant program. In case of rain, the event will be held under the shelter at Mirielle Park.