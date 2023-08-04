Don't miss Des Plaines Chalk Fest on Aug. 12

Artist Erik Greenawalt will create 3-D artwork in chalk and tempera paint as part of the Draw Des Plaines Chalk Fest on Aug. 12. Activities will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Des Plaines Public Library, 1501 Ellinwood Ave. Admission is free. The event is sponsored by the library, the Des Plaines Arts Council and the Kiwanis Club of Des Plaines. Learn more at dppl.org.