Des Plaines police investigating suspicious package
Updated 8/4/2023 7:17 PM
Des Plaines police are investigating a potential hazmat situation at their headquarters on Friday evening.
A suspicious package was found there, prompting a large response from emergency crews.
Chopper 7 was over the scene, where firefighters were seen brushing off a first responder in a hazmat suit.
Police operations have been moved to City Hall.
Officials recommend taking an alternative route due to a large number of emergency vehicles in the area.
Police did not immediately provide further information.
This is a developing story. Check back at dailyherald.com and abc7chicago.com for updates.
