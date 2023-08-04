 

Des Plaines police investigating suspicious package

  • First responders investigate a potential hazmat situation at Des Plaines police headquarters on Friday evening. A suspicious package was found there, prompting a large response from emergency crews.

    First responders investigate a potential hazmat situation at Des Plaines police headquarters on Friday evening. A suspicious package was found there, prompting a large response from emergency crews. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

  • Firefighters rinse off a first responder in a hazmat suit as first responders investigate a a suspicious package found at Des Plaines police headquarters.

    Firefighters rinse off a first responder in a hazmat suit as first responders investigate a a suspicious package found at Des Plaines police headquarters. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

  • " frameborder="0" allowfullscreen>
 
ABC 7 Chicago
Updated 8/4/2023 7:17 PM

Des Plaines police are investigating a potential hazmat situation at their headquarters on Friday evening.

A suspicious package was found there, prompting a large response from emergency crews.

 

Chopper 7 was over the scene, where firefighters were seen brushing off a first responder in a hazmat suit.

Police operations have been moved to City Hall.

Officials recommend taking an alternative route due to a large number of emergency vehicles in the area.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

This is a developing story. Check back at dailyherald.com and abc7chicago.com for updates.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 