Des Plaines police investigating suspicious package

Firefighters rinse off a first responder in a hazmat suit as first responders investigate a a suspicious package found at Des Plaines police headquarters. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

First responders investigate a potential hazmat situation at Des Plaines police headquarters on Friday evening. A suspicious package was found there, prompting a large response from emergency crews. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

Des Plaines police are investigating a potential hazmat situation at their headquarters on Friday evening.

A suspicious package was found there, prompting a large response from emergency crews.

Chopper 7 was over the scene, where firefighters were seen brushing off a first responder in a hazmat suit.

Police operations have been moved to City Hall.

Officials recommend taking an alternative route due to a large number of emergency vehicles in the area.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

This is a developing story. Check back at dailyherald.com and abc7chicago.com for updates.