Construction starts Monday on West Street in Naperville

Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 7, on West Street in Naperville.

As part of the Naperville Street Resurfacing and Reconstruction Program, work will take place on West Street between Emerald Drive and Rickert Drive. Work will occur in two phases to minimize commuter impact, and all lanes are expected to be open by the end of September.

The northbound side of the road will be worked on first, followed by the southbound side. One lane of traffic will remain open at all times.

The Naperville Street Resurfacing and Reconstruction Program is funded by state and local motor fuel tax funds. For information and updates on the West Street project, visit naperville.il.us/west-street-reconstruction.