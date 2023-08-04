Body recovered from Lake Arlington

A body was recovered from Lake Arlington Friday morning, authorities said.

Dive team specialists used sonar technology to locate the body about 30 feet from the shore. Paramedics determined there was no possibility of resuscitating the person, Arlington Heights police said.

The search started Friday morning when an Arlington Heights Park District staff member found personal property belonging to someone who recently was reported missing from a Wheeling parking lot. Officials said the body is believed to be that person's.

Arlington Heights police said 25 officers, divers and paramedics were involved in the search for the body.

Authorities did not release the identity of the person Friday.

The Cook County medical examiner's office will perform an autopsy Saturday morning.