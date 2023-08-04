$700,000 Lotto Licket Sold at Skokie's Kostner Korner

A $700,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket was sold Wednesday at Kostner Korner, 4356 W. Howard St. in Skokie.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers for the jackpot prize. The winning numbers were: 8-19-26-32-37.

This is the second time Kostner Korner has sold a winning ticket in the last five weeks. On June 30, another lucky winner took home a jackpot prize of $450,000.

Kostner Korner, owned by Bhupendra Patel, is one of the top 10 Illinois Lottery retailers in the state that have sold the most winning tickets for Powerball and Mega Millions in 2023.

Patel owns Clarendon Food Wine Spirits in Chicago and about three months ago sold a $1 million winning Powerball ticket there.

Kostner Korner will receive a $7,000 bonus -- 1% of the prize amount -- for selling the winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket for Wednesday's drawing.

Patel said he will reinvest the money into his business so he can continue to sell winning tickets.

Almost 19,000 other prizes, ranging from $1 to $200 were won in this Lucky Day Lotto drawing. Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with twice daily drawings at 12:40 and 9:22 p.m.

Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app.