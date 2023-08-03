Legal weed at outdoor concert? Mundelein prepares for purportedly state's first to allow it

While Lollapalooza -- Illinois' largest music festival -- gets underway in Chicago, Mundelein is preparing to host a music festival purported to be the first in the state to allow on-site cannabis consumption.

The Miracle at Mundelein will be hosted across the street from Rise, the village's lone dispensary, at 1325 Armour Blvd., Sept. 9-10. Attendees will be allowed to bring cannabis they purchased at an Illinois dispensary, still in its original packaging, into the festival as well as order from Rise.

It's a big change from traditional music festivals such as Lollapalooza, which prohibits "illegal and illicit substances of any kind" as well as any form of smoking or vaping, according to its website.

Armon Vakili, vice president at Rise's parent company Green Thumb Industries, said he and other organizers have worked closely with the village throughout the planning stages to ensure the event is equal parts safe and fun for all.

"We know that good cannabis and good music have been a proven, positive combination for a very long time," Vakili said. "Everything we're doing at The Miracle is centered around that thesis."

The company pitched the concept to the village board in April. Soon after, the board created a 5% entertainment tax that will be added onto ticket prices to help the village recoup associated public safety costs.

Dawn Jenich, the village's communications manager, said that because the event is a new concept officials have taken a proactive approach with keeping residents informed and answering questions they might have.

Jenich said Rise is a publicly traded company, highly incentivized to ensure the concert goes on without incident so it can be replicated nationwide.

She added that the village staff has been meeting weekly to discuss the event and the village's plan for crowd control, security and safety.

On Saturday, hip-hop acts Cypress Hill and Action Bronson will play along with reggae scion Stephen Marley. On Sunday, jam bands Joe Russo's Almost Dead and Lettuce will perform.

General admission one-day passes are $77.30 and two-day passes are $151 at themiracleconcert.com.