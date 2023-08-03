 

Free groceries available at ECC on Saturday

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/3/2023 4:04 PM

To help neighbors in need, the Northern Illinois Food Bank will be distributing free groceries from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday in Elgin.

The pop-up mobile market will be set up at Elgin Community College Arts Center, 1700 Spartan Drive. It will be first come, first served for up to 1,000 families.

 

Volunteers will unload and distribute two semitailer trucks of food.

Everyone who needs groceries is welcome -- no ID, proof of income, or referral is needed. The mobile markets distribute food in a drive-through while supplies last.

The Northern Illinois Food Bank works with more than 900 food pantries, mobile food truck markets, and soup kitchens that distribute food that patrons can choose from based on dietary needs. Find a nearby site at solvehungertoday.org/get-groceries-resources/.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 