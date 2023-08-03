Free groceries available at ECC on Saturday

To help neighbors in need, the Northern Illinois Food Bank will be distributing free groceries from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday in Elgin.

The pop-up mobile market will be set up at Elgin Community College Arts Center, 1700 Spartan Drive. It will be first come, first served for up to 1,000 families.

Volunteers will unload and distribute two semitailer trucks of food.

Everyone who needs groceries is welcome -- no ID, proof of income, or referral is needed. The mobile markets distribute food in a drive-through while supplies last.

The Northern Illinois Food Bank works with more than 900 food pantries, mobile food truck markets, and soup kitchens that distribute food that patrons can choose from based on dietary needs. Find a nearby site at solvehungertoday.org/get-groceries-resources/.