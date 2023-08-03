Free dental exams, cleanings for young children offered Saturday
Updated 8/3/2023 12:10 PM
Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation is offering free dental care for children ages 5 and younger in a clinics from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Midwestern University in Downers Grove.
Volunteer dental professionals will do cleanings, exams, fluoride treatments, sealants and X-rays. Children will also get a toothbrush, toothpaste, floss and a dental-care instruction sheet.
To register a child for the clinic, visit dentistby1.com/illinois/events/parentregistration/.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.