Free dental exams, cleanings for young children offered Saturday

Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation is offering free dental care for children ages 5 and younger in a clinics from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Midwestern University in Downers Grove.

Volunteer dental professionals will do cleanings, exams, fluoride treatments, sealants and X-rays. Children will also get a toothbrush, toothpaste, floss and a dental-care instruction sheet.

To register a child for the clinic, visit dentistby1.com/illinois/events/parentregistration/.