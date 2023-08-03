Des Plaines man charged with leaving crash that killed motorcyclist in Bensenville

A Des Plaines man has been arrested in connection with a crash that killed a motorcyclist this week in Bensenville.

Joseph M. Sarb, 42, of the 1100 block of Thacker Street, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident that caused death and failure to yield while turning left.

He appeared Thursday before DuPage County Judge Daniel Guerin, who set bail at $250,000.

Daruisz Zalewski, 46, was killed during a crash that happened around 10:15 p.m. Monday on the 400 block of Irving Park Road.

Prosecutor Jaclyn McAndrew told Guerin that Sarb was driving a tow truck west on Irving Park when he turned left into a parking lot in front of the eastbound motorcycle driven by Zalewski.

After the motorcycle hit the back of the truck, Sarb drove through the parking lot and left, according to the charges and a surveillance video that was played in court.

A camera caught the license plate on the truck and traced it to a Des Plaines company.

Sarb was not working that night but was driving the truck to buy cigarettes, according to McAndrew.

She said he told police he kept going because "it didn't feel real."

McAndrew requested a bail amount of $500,000.

Sarb would need to post $25,000 to be freed pretrial. His next court date is Aug. 31.