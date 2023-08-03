2 killed in wrong-way crash on Route 83 in Villa Park

Two people were killed when one drove the wrong way on Route 83 in Villa Park early Thursday.

Villa Park police say speed and alcohol may have been factors. Officers were called at 12:44 a.m. to an area near Washington Street.

The preliminary investigation showed a 35-year-old Chicago man was driving a Hyundai Elantra south in the northbound lanes.

The Elantra hit a Honda Odyssey that was traveling north on Route 83, killing a 69-year-old Bensenville man.

The Hyundai driver was pronounced dead at Elmhurst Hospital. The Odyssey driver died at the scene. Their names were not released.