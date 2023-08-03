14-year-old Aurora girl reported missing
Updated 8/3/2023 8:38 PM
The Aurora Police Department has asked for the public's assistance in locating a missing teen.
According to a news release on social media, Karializ Rivera, 14, was last seen about 5 p.m. Thursday on the 1600 block of Northeast Drive and might be walking her brown Chihuahua. Karializ was last seen wearing a white crop top, brown shorts and pink shoes.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Karializ should call 911.
