Officials ID Elgin man as victim in fatal Huntley crash

A fatal crash in Huntley involving three vehicles happened Saturday morning along Route 47. Alex Vucha for Shaw Local News Network

Authorities have identified an Elgin man as the motorcyclist who died after a three-vehicle crash last weekend in Huntley near Route 47 and Conley Road.

Daniel Ordoqui, 41, was pronounced dead at Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, according to the McHenry County coroner's office. Preliminary findings from an autopsy show Ordoqui died as a result of blunt force injuries.

The crash investigation indicates that a 71-year-old Woodstock man driving a 2015 Subaru Forester SUV failed to stop and collided into the back of a 2008 Mini Cooper driven by a 17-year-old at about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, McHenry County sheriff's officials said. The Mini Cooper was stopped on Route 47 and was going to turn east onto Conley Road.

The collision caused the Mini Cooper to spin into a 1997 Kawasaki VN800 ridden by the 41-year-old man on Route 47. He was thrown from his motorcycle.

The other drivers sustained minor injuries.

The coroner's office is continuing to work with sheriff's investigators and the Huntley Fire District.