 

Motorcyclist transported to hospital following Elgin crash

      Police police say a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries during a crash Wednesday morning on Randall Road in Elgin.

      A motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital Wednesday morning after a crash at Randall Road and Highland Avenue in Elgin.

      A stretch of Randall Road in Elgin temporarily was closed Wednesday morning following a crash at the intersection of Randall and Highland Avenue.

      Elgin police are investigating a crash that happened Wednesday morning at the intersection of Randall Road and Highland Avenue.

 
Alicia Fabbre
 
 
Updated 8/2/2023 12:17 PM

A motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries following a crash on Randall Road Wednesday morning, police said.

The crash occurred around 7:56 a.m. at Randall Road and Highland Avenue in Elgin. Randall Road was closed in both directions from Royal Boulevard to Foothill Drive as emergency crews cleared the scene.

 

No citations have been issued at this time, authorities said adding that the crash remains under investigation.

Article Comments
