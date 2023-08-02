Motorcyclist transported to hospital following Elgin crash
Updated 8/2/2023 12:17 PM
A motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries following a crash on Randall Road Wednesday morning, police said.
The crash occurred around 7:56 a.m. at Randall Road and Highland Avenue in Elgin. Randall Road was closed in both directions from Royal Boulevard to Foothill Drive as emergency crews cleared the scene.
No citations have been issued at this time, authorities said adding that the crash remains under investigation.
