Missing man from Elk Grove Village found dead in New York City creek

John Castic, a native of Elk Grove Village, was pictured on a missing person's flier distributed after his disappearance early Saturday in New York City. His body was discovered Tuesday in a creek. Courtesy of New York City Council Member Jen Gutierrez

The body of a former Elk Grove Village man was found Tuesday in a creek in New York City several days after he went missing, authorities said.

John Castic, 27, was last seen leaving the Brooklyn Mirage concert venue shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday. His body was discovered at about 11 a.m. Tuesday in Newtown Creek, which is blocks away from where he attended the Zeds Dead electronic music show.

New York City police said they were contacted by a 911 caller who spotted a body floating in the creek. A police department boat pulled the body from the water, and paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Authorities identified the man as Castic. An autopsy is scheduled by the chief medical examiner to determine the cause of death.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

Castic was a 2014 graduate of Elk Grove High School and had degrees from Harper College and DePaul University, according to his LinkedIn profile. He moved to New York City in 2020 and was hired as a senior analyst at Goldman Sachs a year ago.

In a statement, Goldman Sachs CEO and Chairman David Solomon said Castic was a "dedicated, driven" member of the controllers team who worked in the company's asset and wealth management business.

"We are all shocked and saddened to learn of John's tragic passing," Solomon said. "Our thoughts are with his mother Dawn, his father Jeff, and his entire family at this very difficult time. John will be deeply missed by his Goldman Sachs family."

It is the second time this summer a man's body was found in the creek near the Mirage in Brooklyn. Karl Clemente, 27, was reportedly turned away from the club on June 11; his body was discovered on June 16.

