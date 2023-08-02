Libertyville seeking site for new police station

The Libertyville police station at 200 E. Cook Ave. has not seen significant improvements since it opened in 1997. Daily Herald file

Libertyville is prepared to use eminent domain to secure a site to build a new police station.

Whether the village will need to do that is to be determined as planning for a new police station to replace the outdated facility continues.

The number, locations or sizes of potential sites have not been made public. But the village board recently approved a measure that would allow condemnation proceedings to be initiated if a sale agreement can't be reached with a given property owner.

The ordinance authorizes Mayor Donna Johnson and a special counsel from the Chicago law firm Neal & Leroy LLC to negotiate with the owner or owners of property needed for the project.

Under state law, Libertyville can use eminent domain to acquire property that is "useful, advantageous or desirable for municipal purposes or for the public health, welfare and safety."

The police department occupies about two-thirds of the Schertz municipal building at 200 E. Cook Ave. The former village hall was renovated and reopened in 1997.

Initial results of a detailed study on possible solutions and costs to improve police operation showed the layout of the building impedes daily operations and in some areas contributes to dangerous conditions.

Findings presented by Hezner Corp. to the village board in February 2022 showed the facilities are disjointed and don't provide for the basic needs of a modern police department.

The ordinance approved last week by the village board authorizes negotiations with property owners. Any agreement would be for fair market value and be presented to the board for formal approval. If a deal can't be reached, the board must agree to proceed with eminent domain.

The goal is to acquire property as soon as possible, said Village Administrator Kelly Amidei.

Details of a new building have not been determined.