 

42nd Festival of the Arts this weekend in Libertyville's Cook Park

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/2/2023 4:55 PM

Festival of the Arts will be held this weekend at Cook Park in downtown Libertyville.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday (artists in the park until 6 p.m.) and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The family-friendly festival features local artists, live bands, kids' activities, food vendors, and a beer garden.

 

The event is presented by the Adler Arts Center and GLMV Chamber of Commerce.

Visit adlercenter.org for details.

