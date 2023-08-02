42nd Festival of the Arts this weekend in Libertyville's Cook Park

Festival of the Arts will be held this weekend at Cook Park in downtown Libertyville.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday (artists in the park until 6 p.m.) and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The family-friendly festival features local artists, live bands, kids' activities, food vendors, and a beer garden.

The event is presented by the Adler Arts Center and GLMV Chamber of Commerce.

Visit adlercenter.org for details.