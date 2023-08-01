Police: Kildeer woman who robbed bank caught shortly after

A Kildeer woman is in police custody after authorities allege she robbed around $20,000 from a bank Monday morning.

Tina Lambert of the 21000 block of York Court is charged with armed robbery, burglary and felony theft. Lambert is due in bond court Tuesday morning.

Lambert entered the Bank of America at 20263 N. Rand Road just after 10 a.m. Monday, told an employee she had a gun and instructed them to put money in a duffle bag, police said.

Lambert did not display a gun during the robbery, police said.

Kildeer police found Lambert soon after near the intersection of Rand and Plum Grove roads, within a few hundred feet of the bank.

Police said Lambert confessed to officers about her involvement in the robbery and that she had around $20,000 in a duffle bag.

Check back for more information on this developing story.