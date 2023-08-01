Man charged with driving more than 100 mph to escape Oak Brook police

A South suburban man is charged with trying to escape Oak Brook police by driving more than 100 mph.

Bail was set at $75,000 Sunday morning for Chevelle Carter, 31, of the 12000 block of South Ada in Calumet City.

He is charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding, one count of trying to elude a peace officer, and one count of driving while his license is revoked.

According to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office, an Oak Brook officer was patrolling the parking lot of the Oakbrook Center mall at 7:24 p.m. Saturday.

The officer saw three people repeatedly entering and exiting the vehicle and entering the mall.

A little while later, someone called the police to say they were suspicious of several people who were trying to use credit cards that were repeatedly denied.

The car, which police allege Carter was driving, pulled up to the Macy's department store and picked up two people. When the officer approached the car, it drove off.

The car hit a parked car, injuring an occupant.

The car went east on 22nd Street to York Road, then north on York to Roosevelt Road, disobeying three traffic lights along the way.

It was stopped by tire-deflation spikes just before the entrance to I-290.

The occupants ran away. Carter was found and arrested a short time later.

Officers found one Smith and Wesson 9 mm handgun and two Glock 9 mm handguns, all loaded, in the car. The Smith and Wesson had been reported stolen in Indiana.

Carter was wanted on a fugitive warrant in Lake County, Indiana, alleging he violated probation when he was charged with vehicle theft.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Jason Wood at (630) 368-8750.