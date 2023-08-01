How you can help needy kids get ready for school

A Chicago-area nonprofit is collecting school supplies for needy children before the 2023-24 term begins. Kids Above All is seeking backpacks and other items for preschool and grade-school students. Gift cards are welcome, too. Donations can be dropped off at the group's Better Life Distribution Center, 1801 E. Oakton St., Des Plaines. Reservations are required and can be made weekdays between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Aug. 11. To schedule a visit, contact Zulma Colon at (773) 867-7361 or via email at zcolon@kidsaboveall.org.