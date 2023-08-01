Geneva District 304 to host excess inventory auction Aug. 5

Geneva Unit District 304 will hold an excess inventory auction at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the maintenance building at 301 McKinley St. in Geneva. Parking is available at Geneva High School.

The auction will feature a large quantity of excess inventory, including cubicles, partitions, desks, tables, chairs, cabinets, and brand-name tools. Other specialty items will include wall pads, wood cabinets, work benches (metal and wood), a laminating machine, folding wire shelves on wheels, globes, etc.

Participants may pay for items with cash, check, credit and debit cards. Participants must register with a proper photo ID. All items will sell to the best and highest bidder. No property may be removed until settled. The district is not responsible for items or accidents once sold. All sales are final.

For a complete inventory or general questions on the auction, contact the auctioneer Chris Wegener at (815) 451-2820 or Scott Ney, director of facilities, at (630) 330-2244. Ney also is the auction sale coordinator for the district.

For photos and details, visit Go2wegenerauctions.com.