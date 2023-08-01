Gardening for butterflies
Updated 8/1/2023 11:34 AM
Learn what factors have influenced butterfly populations in the area and how gardeners can help foster them during a virtual program at 6 p.m. Aug. 9. The program is part of the Garden Learning Series, sponsored by the Solid Waste Agency of Lake County, Lake County Forest Preserves and University of Illinois Extension. Visit swalco.org to register and learn more about the full 2023 Garden Learning Series.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.