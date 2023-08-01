Four injured in Grayslake collision

A three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Grayslake sent four people to the hospital.

The collision occurred about 1:15 p.m. at Route 120 and Atkinson Road and involved a box truck, a FedEx truck and small sedan, according to Battalion Chief Jim Weidman of the Grayslake Fire Protection District.

The four injured people were taken by ambulance to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Weidman said. Their injuries were not considered critical.

No further details were available.