Buffalo Grove first responders free boy trapped under van

A 13-year-old boy riding a bicycle was struck by a van and trapped under it near a busy Buffalo Grove intersection Monday evening.

Police said the boy was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. Village spokeswoman Molly Gillespie said the boy is in stable condition.

The boy was struck by a van making a right turn from southbound Arlington Heights Road onto Dundee Road at 5:37 p.m. The boy was riding his bike in the crosswalk, officials said.

First responders used a jack to lift the van off the boy, Gillespie said.

Buffalo Grove officials said Dundee Road was briefly closed while first responders freed the boy.

The driver, whose identity was not released, was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

• Daily Herald staff writer Steve Zalusky contributed to this report.