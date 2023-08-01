Bensenville to host public works open house Aug. 5

The Bensenville Public Works Department will host an open house event on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 717 E. Jefferson St.

This free family event will give the residents a behind-a-scenes look at what skills, tools, and equipment are required to maintain the village's infrastructure.

The event will also feature informational booths, a touch-a-truck, snow plow demonstrations, free food, and prizes.

For more information, contact the public works department at (630) 350-3435.