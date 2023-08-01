Aurora man pleads guilty to stabbing ex-girlfriend

An Aurora man has pleaded guilty to domestic battery for stabbing his ex-girlfriend.

Jose E. Avila, 36, of the 500 block of South LaSalle Street, entered his guilty plea on July 21. He accepted a sentence of seven years.

According to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office, Avila went to the home of the ex-girlfriend and their four children on the night of Jan. 17.

Avila was drinking alcohol, and the two were arguing. Around 12:45 a.m. the next day, the victim told Avila to leave and pushed him toward the front door.

Avila told her he would not leave and stabbed her three times in the torso.

He has four previous convictions for domestic battery, going back to 2006.

Avila will have to serve at least 50% of the sentence before being eligible for parole and will receive credit for the 224 days he has been in the Kane County jail since his arrest.