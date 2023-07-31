Two injured from shooting at outdoor gathering in Bartlett

Two people were injured from a shooting outside an apartment complex over the weekend in Bartlett, authorities said Monday.

Police responded to the 500 block of Deere Park Circle near the Bartlett Lake Apartments around 11 p.m. Saturday, where a large outdoor gathering was taking place. A man and a woman were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

Authorities said the offender targeted the victims, and it's believed to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (630) 837-0846.