Round Lake Hts. man gets probation for drug crimes

A Round Lake Heights man found guilty in December of unlawful delivery and possession of cocaine was sentenced on Friday to four years of felony probation, according to McHenry County court documents.

Martell Baker, 39, also must perform 350 hours of public service, wear an electronic monitor for one year and pay $5,238.95 in fines and fees.

He must not leave his home from the hours of 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and abstain from alcohol, marijuana and any illegal drugs. He is required to submit to random screenings for all substances, according to sentencing orders.

Police stopped Baker and a Spring Grove woman, Symayah A. Cedzidlo, on March 10, 2020, after they conducted a cocaine transaction. They had more than $700 in cash, cocaine a scale and packaging materials in their possession at the time, prosecutors said.

Cedzidlo, 23, pleaded guilty to manufacturing and delivery of one to 15 grams of cocaine. She was sentenced to three years of probation with special conditions and six months of home confinement. She also was ordered to pay fines and fees of $5,140.