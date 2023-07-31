CLC's free student market has its biggest year yet, but it needs more funding

The College of Lake County Share Market -- a free store for students providing food, school supplies and other resources -- fulfilled nearly 6,000 orders during the last school year, achieving its goal of helping remove financial barriers to student success.

But in order to continue meeting students' needs next year and beyond, officials are seeking a sustained funding source.

Jackie Nowotnik, a student engagement coordinator at CLC, has run the program the last two years and said that while some of the inventory is donated from the community, the majority was funded through a one-time grant.

She said hygiene and paper products are among the most in-demand items, but those are rarely donated.

"Donations are great and we appreciate them, but it's a couple of bags here and there," Nowotnik said. "(Last year's demand) blew my numbers the year before out of the water."

While some students use the Share Market to stock up on essentials for the days and weeks ahead, Nowotnik said many of the students will just drop in for an item or two sporadically.

"Whether it's, 'I need a snack today because I forgot my lunch,' or 'I need a notebook for class because I ran out,'" Nowotnik said, "we can provide a quick fix so as not to distract them from class."

Inventory is also more accessible this year.

Last year, the main location at the Grayslake campus was expanded and smaller markets were opened at the student athletics building and at the Waukegan campus. The Share Market also began taking online pickup orders, which some students prefer, Nowotnik said.

That has all led to increased traffic.

Nowotnik also cited inflation and increased food prices as a reason for greater demand.

Along with finding a sustained funding source, Nowotnik said her goal is adding share market branches at the college's Advanced Technology Center in Gurnee and at the Vernon Hills campus.