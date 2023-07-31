Bartlett man's drowning in Gary, Indiana, ruled an accident

The death of an 18-year-old Bartlett man who drowned Saturday near the Sullivan Street beach in Gary, Indiana, was ruled an accident by the Lake County, Indiana, coroner.

The coroner's office performed an autopsy on Rayan Mohammed on Sunday. It concluded that he died from asphyxia and drowning.

A release from the City of Gary said police were notified Saturday that Mohammed had gone missing at the beach in the area of Lakeshore Drive and Sullivan Street.

The youth's uncle, also an Illinois resident, told police he last saw his nephew swimming at about 2 p.m.

A search with a boat and helicopter was then conducted, culminating at 6 p.m. with searchers locating the body at Newton Avenue and Oak Avenue, the city said.

A death investigation team from the coroner's office arrived, and a family member identified Mohammed.

Agencies involved in the investigation included not only the Gary Police Department, but also the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Gary Fire Department.