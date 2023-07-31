18-year-old Grayslake woman identified as pedestrian killed in crash

The Lake County coroner's office has identified 18-year-old Victoria Piela of Grayslake as the pedestrian who died Saturday morning after being hit by one of the vehicles involved in a two-vehicle crash in Grayslake.

Preliminary results of an autopsy conducted Monday indicate that Piela died from blunt-force injuries as a result of the crash, which occurred at 10:12 a.m. at Washington Street and Atkinson Road.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Piela was hit after a Ford Escape and a Ford F-350 collided in the intersection.

She was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

Grayslake police and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team are investigating the crash.

Piela had recently graduated from Grayslake Central High School, according to the Facebook page of St. Gilbert Catholic School, where she had also graduated.

"Vicky was a wonderful friend, student, and leader. Her smile and laughter were contagious. She was an active member of Girl Scouts, and was in the Girl Scout Troop who earned their Silver Award for building the Little Free Library in the front of our school," the school stated in a tribute on the Facebook page. "We were blessed to know Vicky and have her in our school community. She will be missed dearly and her memory will live on with all those who benefit from the Little Free Library."

A tribute to Piela also appeared on the Illinois Juniors Volleyball Facebook page, where she was described as "a phenomenal young lady, ultimate team player and had a smile that would light up the room."