Police: Geneva man charged with owning guns after FOID was revoked

A Geneva man has been charged with owning guns -- including an automatic rifle -- after his firearm owners identification card had been revoked.

Brian Foley, 62, of the 200 block of Hawley Lane, was arrested July 24, according to a Geneva police report.

The report states that a neighbor called police around 9:30 p.m., concerned about a garage door being open with a vehicle inside.

According to police, officers saw a man in the house, and when he came toward the front door, he was holding a gun behind his back. When ordered, he put it on the floor and came out of the house.

Police learned his girlfriend was sleeping in the house, and when asked, Foley told them there was another handgun in the house, the report stated. He told them he did not know it was police knocking on his door, and retrieved a gun for protection, according to the report.

Police obtained a search warrant for the house, where officers found three more handguns, an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle, and an AK-47-style automatic rifle, plus more than 1,500 rounds of ammunition, the report says.