 

Naperville police accepting applications for citizen police academy

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 7/30/2023 5:09 PM

The Naperville Police Department is accepting applications for its fall citizen police academy.

The free academy begins Sept. 13 and continues from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. every Wednesday through Nov. 15. Applications are due Aug. 9 and will be reviewed in the order they're received.

 

Classes will be held at the Naperville Police Department, 1350 Aurora Ave. The class size is limited to 24 participants.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and either reside or work in Naperville. A criminal background check is conducted on each applicant.

Interested candidates should print and complete the citizen police academy application and waiver found at naperville.il.us/cpa. The application should be returned to Jim Pacetti by email at PacettiJ@naperville.il.us, at fax number (630) 305-7004 or through the mail or in person at the Naperville Police Department.

