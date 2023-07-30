Bartlett man drowns in Lake Michigan
Updated 7/30/2023 11:25 PM
A Bartlett man died Saturday after going missing while swimming in Lake Michigan off the Gary, Indiana, shoreline, officials said.
Gary police were notified about 2:40 p.m. that the man had gone missing near the beach in the area of Lakeshore Drive and Sullivan Street. The Lake County Coroner's Office later identified him as 18-year-old Rayan Mohammed of Bartlett.
The man's uncle, also an Illinois resident, told police he last saw his nephew swimming at about 2 p.m.
A boat and helicopter were deployed, and, at 6 p.m., searchers found the man's body at Newton Street and Oak Avenue, Gary police said.
