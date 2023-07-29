Service resumes on UP Metra trains, but delays expected

UP Metra trains are running again after being stopped Saturday morning near Ogilvie Transportation Center. Daily Herald File Photo

Union Pacific Metra riders departing from or heading to Ogilvie Transportation Center in Chicago should expect delays as police conduct an investigation, officials said Saturday.

All UP North, Northwest, and West inbound and outbound trains had been temporarily halted Saturday morning due to police activity.

Service has resumed, but "some trains may be expressing, operating out of sequence or annulled," an alert announced, stating that some delays may be "extensive."