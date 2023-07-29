Service resumes on UP Metra trains, but delays expected
Updated 7/29/2023 12:12 PM
Union Pacific Metra riders departing from or heading to Ogilvie Transportation Center in Chicago should expect delays as police conduct an investigation, officials said Saturday.
All UP North, Northwest, and West inbound and outbound trains had been temporarily halted Saturday morning due to police activity.
Service has resumed, but "some trains may be expressing, operating out of sequence or annulled," an alert announced, stating that some delays may be "extensive."
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.