Officials: Gurnee-area man charged with DUI after hitting sheriff's squad
A Lake County Sheriff's Office squad was hit Saturday morning by a Gurnee-area man officials say was driving drunk.
It happened at 2:10 a.m. on Sheridan Road north of Washington Street in Waukegan, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Anas M. Karmash, 20, was driving a Dodge Charger south, in the inside lane, next to the squad car.
He abruptly made a right turn in to a parking lot, hitting the driver's side of the squad car.
Karmash got out of the car and tried to blend into a group of people in the parking lot, according to the news release.
A passenger in the squad car -- a man being taken to the Lake County jail -- was treated for a back injury at a hospital.
Karmash is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol; underage consumption of alcohol; operating an uninsured motor vehicle; failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash; and improper lane use.
He is free on a $3,000 personal-recognizance bond.
He is due to appear in court Sept. 13.