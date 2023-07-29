Motorcyclist dies in Sugar Grove crash

A motorcyclist died Friday night in a crash in Sugar Grove.

It happened around 10:09 p.m. at Route 30 and Dugan Road, according to a news release from the Sugar Grove Police Department.

A 56-year-old Wheaton resident was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle east on Route 30. It left the road about 250 feet east of Dugan, and hit several fixed objects, according to witnesses.

The sex and identity of the driver has not been released. An autopsy is pending.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to call the police department at (630) 391-7250.