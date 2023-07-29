Metra trains near Ogilvie temporarily stopped as police conduct investigation
Posted7/29/2023 10:10 AM
Metra riders departing from or heading to Ogilvie Transportation Center should expect delays as police conduct an investigation, officials said Saturday.
"All inbound and outbound trains are halted near Ogilvie Transportation Center due to police activity," an alert announced.
The railroad will provide an update when train traffic resumes.
