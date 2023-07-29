 

Man accused of hitting Lake sheriff squad car while drunk

A Lake County Sheriff's Office squad was hit Saturday morning by a man who was allegedly drunk.

It happened at 2:10 a.m. on Sheridan Road north of Washington Street in Waukegan, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

 

Anas M. Karmash, 20, of the 33900 block of North Summersfield Drive, unincorporated Gurnee, was driving a Dodge Charger south, in the inside lane, next to the squad car.

He abruptly made a right turn in to a parking lot, hitting the driver's side of the squad car.

Karmash got out, and tried to blend in to a group of people in the parking lot, according to the news release.

A passenger in the squad car -- a man being taken to the Lake County jail -- was treated for a back injury at a hospital.

Karmash is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol; underage consumption of alcohol; operating an uninsured motor vehicle; failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash; and improper lane use.

He is free on a $3,000 personal-recognizance bond. He is due to appear in court Sept. 13.

