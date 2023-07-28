Rolling Meadows drive-through owners could be cited, but new Chipotle doesn't foresee long lines

The proposed site layout for a Golf Road retail strip mall in Rolling Meadows would add a drive-through lane for Chipotle Mexican Grill. Courtesy of City of Rolling Meadows

The Rolling Meadows Chipotle Mexican Grill is planning to move across Golf Road to a space that accommodates a drive-through lane. Associated Press File Photo/2014

Post-pandemic, the Chipotle Mexican Grill on Golf Road in Rolling Meadows is doing such a robust business that it's moving across the street to accommodate a drive-through lane.

But zoning approvals from the city council this week came with new rules that would affect Chipotle and all other fast food drive-throughs in town.

Aldermen declared drive-through queuing to be a public nuisance when it extends into roads, sidewalks, bike paths and fire lanes, under an ordinance that would allow the city to cite restaurant owners after 10 minutes of lines that are too long.

City officials say there aren't issues at any restaurant now, but it's a proactive measure since the use of drive-throughs has increased and more businesses may seek to add the lanes.

Chipotle, now at 1211 Golf Road near the Meijer parking lot, is moving to 1458 Golf Road.

The popular Mexican eatery will replace an American Mattress store in a one-story brick building that's also leased to Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Panda Express, Uni-hair salon and Jersey Mike's.

Jersey Mike's has a drive-through lane on the east side of the building; the so-called "Chipotlane" would be on the west side.

But it wouldn't be a drive-through lane in the traditional sense, where drivers place orders through a menu board speaker. Customers would pick up orders they've already placed and paid for online or on the Chipotle mobile app.

"At the apex during the pandemic, it socially changed people's approach when it came to ordering from (their) favorite restaurant," Chipotle's owners wrote in their application to the city. "As a result of it, the app-based ordering and pickup model has been increasingly popular in the past two years."

They presented a study that found such drive-through lanes in Los Angeles, Boston and Columbus, Ohio averaged two vehicles in line at one time, taking them about 2½ minutes to get their food.

Aldermen agreed to allow four stacking spaces in the lane -- though five are required by city code -- since orders aren't being placed.

The owner of the neighboring Bulldog Ale House endorsed the site layout changes, which would remove an existing two-way private road and install a buffer island next to the parking lot.

But the Windfall Group -- which is planning a $10 million redevelopment of the shuttered Sam's Club into an Asian-focused commercial, restaurant and entertainment center -- raised concerns about drive-through traffic backing up into the ring road.

In her report to the city council, Deputy Director of Community Development Elizabeth Kwandras said because the lane is pickup only, traffic flow should be quick enough not to affect the surrounding businesses.