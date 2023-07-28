Rescue crews pull man's body from Bensenville's Redmond Reservoir

A man's body was pulled out of the Redmond Reservoir in Bensenville after he slipped in Friday afternoon, police said.

A witness called 911 at 3:07 p.m., and emergency crews, including a dive team, responded. The retention pond, which is not designated for swimming, is at the Redmond Recreational Center, 545 John St., police said.

The man was unresponsive when pulled from the reservoir around 3:54 p.m. and taken to the hospital, police said.

Bensenville Police Chief Dan Schulze said the man "reportedly slipped" into the pond.

Bensenville Fire Protection District Lt. Rick Waychoff said rescuers recovered the man's body in an area about 20 to 30 feet from the shoreline. He was unsure of the pond's depth at that point but noted rescuers could not stand in the pond.

No additional information was available late Friday afternoon.