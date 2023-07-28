Pingree Grove to host open house on proposed roundabout

See exhibits of the proposed improvements to the Reinking and Damisch roads roundabout at a Pingree Grove open house on Aug. 7.

The proposed project includes the reconstruction of pavement, railroad crossing, storm sewer, curb, streetscape, and other related improvements. In addition, the sidewalk along the north approach of Reinking Road will be extended through the intersection.

It will be from 6 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 7 in the second-floor board room of the village municipal center, 555 Reinking Road. The open house will be conducted on an informal basis, and a consultant and representatives from the village will be on hand for public input or questions.

For information, contact Village Clerk Laura Ortega at (847) 464-5533, ext. 1507, or lortega@pingreegrove.org.