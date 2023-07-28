Metea Valley choir teacher pleads guilty to sexually assaulting student

A former Metea Valley High School choir teacher pleaded guilty Friday to sexually assaulting a student.

Nathan Bramstedt, 43, of the 600 block of Pimlico Street in Oswego, accepted a sentence of nine years in prison on one count of criminal sexual assault -- position of authority or trust.

He was charged in April 2022 with sexually abusing and assaulting a girl. A prosecutor said the victim had a mental health issue that Bramstedt took advantage of to begin a friendship in 2017.

The assaults and abuse began in 2019 when she was 17. Many of the more than 30 incidents took place in rooms at the school, including an auditorium, a library, a media laboratory and a choral classroom. The prosecutor said Bramstedt continued to send messages to the victim after she blocked his texts, including one where he said he might have "groomed" her and another in which he was "freaking out about cops and school and prison" and would kill himself.

He had been free after posting $50,000 bond but was taken into custody after his plea.

State records indicate Bramstedt obtained a teaching license in 2001. Before teaching at Metea, he taught at Crone Middle School in Naperville.