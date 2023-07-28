Lake County property transfers for June 15-21, 2023

Antioch

$541,000; 40580 N North Newport Drive, Antioch; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Brittney C Hogen to Marc P Bourgault

$500,000; 40580 N Dogwood Circle, Antioch; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Robert Alwardt to Christopher A Tuggle

$420,000; 949 Water Thrush Court, Antioch; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Joseph A Dickerson to Miriam Rodriguez

$390,000; 680 Ridgewood Drive, Antioch; Sold on June 15, 2023, by William Cummings II to Cynthia Tingle

$335,000; 1253 Bradford Lane, Antioch; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Holmes Trust to Jossua D Torres

$307,500; 606 Cameron Drive, Antioch; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Michael L Chiappetti to Jane Giegoldt

$271,000; 971 Harvest Drive, Antioch; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Carmen Mereniuc to Karl Onkels

$208,000; 41082 N 2nd St., Antioch; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Mary Ann Kolodziej to David Labellarte

$175,000; 26388 W Grapevine Ave., Antioch; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Adam Ridgeway to Frank Rolla

$170,000; 25140 W Oak Lane, Antioch; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Ross Harris to Adrian Bocardo

$169,000; 306 Lakewood Drive, Antioch; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Casey Zalewski to Deborah White

$35,000; 38522 N Drexel Blvd., Antioch; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Thrifty Nickel Handyman & Roof to Todd Lutz

Beach Park

$275,000; 12975 W 29th St., Beach Park; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Raul Garcia to Keayon Senter

$270,000; 10833 W Howard St., Beach Park; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Bruce A Nichols to Misael Andrade Palacios

$212,000; 12987 W Wakefield Drive, Beach Park; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Jennifer M Neal to Sergio I Patino

$185,000; 37896 N New York Ave., Beach Park; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Youth Conservation Corps to April Narve

$170,000; 10417 W Talmadge Ave., Beach Park; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Donna J Macki to Devin Abel

$142,000; 38072 N Wilson Ave., Beach Park; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Jason M Dillow to Jeffrey Logan

Deerfield

$620,000; 1101 Camille Ave., Deerfield; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Corel L Dreher to Eric James Thonn

$555,000; 782 Shag Bark Lane, Deerfield; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Delarm Trust to Rebecca M Hawkinson

$550,000; 1249 Greenwood Ave., Deerfield; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Patricia G Hyams to David Kleinman

$488,500; 940 Sunset Court, Deerfield; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Matthew W Hessler to Grace E Vogt

$340,000; 299 Tanager Court, Deerfield; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Matthew Lockner to Kirill Isangulov

$204,000; 432 Kelburn Rd Unit 224, Deerfield; Sold on June 21, 2023, by 432 Kelburn LLC to Lisabeth A Swisher

Fox Lake

$232,000; 48 Marvin St., Fox Lake; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Nancy Cavender to Miguel Ortiz

$200,000; 77 Cathryn St., Fox Lake; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Christopher C Pierce to Nadia Ivanova

$90,000; 3 Hilltop Ave., Fox Lake; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Louis Gitterle to Cristina Cantor

Grayslake

$577,000; 33380 N Sears Blvd., Grayslake; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Tenson Construction Inc to Thomas J Wrona

$435,000; 1031 Mount Vernon Drive, Grayslake; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Milosz C Trawinski to Kyle Tripp

$420,000; 832 Tylerton Circle, Grayslake; Sold on June 20, 2023, by James Cochrane to Biju Kodakkarande

$405,000; 1229 Warwick Court, Grayslake; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Nathan A Westermier to Leland Thomas Gough

$386,500; 1265 Meadowlark Lane, Grayslake; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Jolo D Diel to Peter Katabatsos

$385,000; 33253 N Gagewood Lane, Grayslake; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Hawarny Trust to Milosz Gajda

$330,000; 1307 London Court, Grayslake; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Katie L Luaces to Deanna B Pal

$298,000; 516 Silverton Drive, Grayslake; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Kenneth Bieschke to William Blume

$251,000; 901 Manchester Circle, Grayslake; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Hector L Borrero to Christopher Ranville

$240,000; 764 Dillon Court, Grayslake; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Zachary Farina to Robert Cinq Mars

$240,000; 17755 W Gages Lake Road, Grayslake; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Michael J Girot to Charlene J Debrock

$222,000; 17824 W Twin Lakes Blvd., Grayslake; Sold on June 15, 2023, by David C Cramer to Brian A Thuente

$205,000; 877 Catherine Court, Grayslake; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Michael Moser to Demi Sjong

$195,000; 21 Pine St., Grayslake; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Gregory L Roberts to Orrett M Bennett

$110,000; 33615 N Evergreen Drive, Grayslake; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Elaine L Teige to Andrew Lee Carlin

Gurnee

$599,000; 7429 Cascade Way, Gurnee; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Barker Trust to Syed Nadeem Ejaz

$550,000; 18233 W Old Hickory Court, Gurnee; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Sean W Mahoney to Andrea Twedell

$475,500; 34356 N Old Walnut Circle, Gurnee; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Tuyetnga T Vo to Zainab U Syeda

$475,000; 6971 Revere Court, Gurnee; Sold on June 16, 2023, by David R Kroc to Richard Schnitzer

$458,500; 7469 Bittersweet Drive, Gurnee; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Kevin Maag to Caleb Joseph Cabrera

$407,000; 17793 W Elsbury St., Gurnee; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Tilo Knobelsdorff to Robert P Schwery

$405,000; 4540 Kings Way N, Gurnee; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Roshanda Sparks to Enrique Tobar

$350,000; 920 Tralee Court, Gurnee; Sold on June 16, 2023, by George M Moffitt to Danh Thanh Vo

$315,000; 1987 Lawson Blvd., Gurnee; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Colaizzi Trust to Gabriel Viveros

$305,000; 235 Hickory Haven Dr W, Gurnee; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Jonathan Neef to Luke Babbe

$280,000; 34235 N Homestead Road, Gurnee; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Kollacks Trust to Joseph Vozar

$265,000; 6746 E Wellsley Court, Gurnee; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Victor V Merano to Ricardo Torres

$251,000; 5930 Delaware Ave., Gurnee; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Patrick M Oconner to Sherry Bowker

$235,000; 6778 E Monticello Court, Gurnee; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Tom J Kolar to Brenna Kolar

$230,000; 1885 Canterbury Court, Gurnee; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Nina Edwards to Diana R Ruiz

$195,000; 593 Dunham Road, Gurnee; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Karen Zarazinski to Meghan E Gallup

Hainesville

$325,000; 326 N Jubilee Court, Hainesville; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Andres P Bautista to Aliya Nur

$315,000; 317 Christine Lane, Hainesville; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Tyler Ben Grant to Rocky Angelone

Hawthorn Woods

$775,000; 103 David Lane, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Ronald M Carlson to Benjamin Paul Wollitz

$688,000; 18 Old Barn Road, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Li Liu to Rodney Johnson

Highland Park

$632,000; 3373 University Ave., Highland Park; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Marcus Trust to Carole Chantereault

$584,000; 3141 University Ave., Highland Park; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Thomas W Kaaret to Amanda Engel

$207,500; 1240 Park Ave W Unit 334, Highland Park; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Katharine Trindl to Agnieszka Pulawska

Indian Creek

$470,000; 1628 Sienna Court, Indian Creek; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Cartus Financial Corp to Suresh Raju

Ingleside

$220,000; 26681 W Wooster Lake Drive, Ingleside; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Zachary P Weinstein to Daniel R Ruiz

Island Lake

$400,000; 3104 Harvest Court, Island Lake; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Slotnik Trust to Giulia Andra Alexandru

$400,000; 2029 Mayfair Drive, Island Lake; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Jennifer L Kuzmiak to Brian Frericks

$211,000; 4367 Shooting Star Drive, Island Lake; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Melhuish Trust to Maxwell Tyler Zerndt

Kildeer

$739,500; 21755 N Brandy St., Kildeer; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Michael R Wilson

$680,000; 21423 W Prescott Court, Kildeer; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Peter C Tamburrino to Michael A Hierl

Lake Bluff

$725,000; 13336 Ashford Drive, Lake Bluff; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Timothy S Dembinski to Lindsey Spears Skinner

$540,000; 29575 N Birch Ave., Lake Bluff; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Jack R Whittington Jr to Maulik Patel

$265,000; 121 Pembroke Circle, Lake Bluff; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Rory Chen to Vincenzo Violi

Lake Forest

$619,000; 155 King Muir Road, Lake Forest; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Radovan Kovacevic to Tom Hoban

$450,000; 980 Mellody Road, Lake Forest; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Marwede Trust to Jack Harris

$378,000; 1197 Telegraph Road, Lake Forest; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Arthur Brueggeman to Vladimir Zdravkov Trankolov

Lake Villa

$525,000; 18738 W Westwood Place, Lake Villa; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Joseph M Harvey to Michael Donnelly

$435,000; 715 Wild Rose Circle, Lake Villa; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Gary Michael Stevens Jr to Jason Kapusinski

$395,000; 789 Charlton Road, Lake Villa; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Agnieszka Bazan to Sean P Mathy

$390,000; 817 Park Ave., Lake Villa; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Aaron Varner to Brian K Blackburn

$386,000; 1704 Cherry Court, Lake Villa; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Patricia J Gutknecht to Matthew Agamaite

$366,000; 21595 W Lake Ave., Lake Villa; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Schuth Trust to Justen W Timpe

$365,000; 665 Tallgrass Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Gardynski Trust to Nicole E Mogged

$365,000; 417 Benton Road, Lake Villa; Sold on June 21, 2023, by John A Minella to Joseph James Kukla II

$325,000; 303 Berkshire Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Frank W Bartos to Afolake Omolara Akanbi

$310,000; 2133 Oakleaf Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Derek L Rogers to Alexandra Elizabeth Vollmer

$283,000; 36456 N Elizabeth Court, Lake Villa; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Joshua Bean to Steve Sass

$265,000; 37308 N Il Route 59, Lake Villa; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Alejandro Saavedra to Paul Santos

$170,000; 37215 N Antonio Ave., Lake Villa; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Pedro Ponce

Lake Zurich

$650,000; 275 Knox Park Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Sreedhara Reddy Gangireddy to Nicholas Porstner

$630,000; 210 Parkway Ave., Lake Zurich; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Kevin S Hicks

$570,000; 24101 W Rose Ave., Lake Zurich; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Brian Pollard to Lucas Bilik

$495,500; 715 Old Mill Grove Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Mary L Kaus to Debra Lynn Hellenthal

$486,000; 1060 Bristol Trail Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Jenna A Bazarnik to Heather Hellwinkle

$485,000; 519 Farm Bridge Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Paul V Genovese to Tomasz Knaga

$400,000; 1397 Sandy Pass, Lake Zurich; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Steven B Davis to Lyubomyr Rymaruk

$398,500; 439 Pheasant Ridge Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Christa J Houck to Holly Cardona

$330,000; 944 Lancaster Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Gentile Joint Trust to Dean M Svarc

$329,000; 29 Pamela Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Michael Groble to Timothy Chromik

Lakemoor

$207,000; 31559 Tallgrass Court, Lakemoor; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Ukrit Visitkitjakarn to Olivia M Wozniak

$195,000; 32462 N Rushmore Ave., Lakemoor; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Maria Reyes to Antonio Hernandez

$61,500; 32016 Savannah Drive, Lakemoor; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Hdp Savannah LLC to William Ryan Homes Inc

Libertyville

$700,000; 6427 Locust Lane, Libertyville; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Judy Gjersoe to Terry D Uddenberg

$685,000; 14662 N Somerset Circle, Libertyville; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Thomas Flynn to David Mccall

$680,000; 1503 Forever Ave., Libertyville; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Matthew J Rice to Glen R Gardner

$655,000; 1529 Nathan Lane, Libertyville; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Duncan R Millar to Fred Bernardo Alba Zeballos

$623,000; 6050 W Egidi Lane, Libertyville; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Kimberly Bertini to Megan Hogan Likus

$550,000; 825 S 4th Ave., Libertyville; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Jacob J Christian to Matthew Mckee

$540,000; 1810 Oplaine Road, Libertyville; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Dunlap Trust to Arun Suresh Kumar

$485,000; 1335 Country Court, Libertyville; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Elfering Trust to Paul Gerard Curtin

$485,000; 1009 Juniper Parkway, Libertyville; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Odom Trust to Johnathan Earl Butler

$370,000; 16970 W Serranda Drive, Libertyville; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Caleb J Cabrera to Noah Odonnell

$230,000; 900 Technology Way Unit 270, Libertyville; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Tower Galesburg I LLC to Orange Circle Holdings LLC

$221,500; 1215 Gulfstream Parkway, Libertyville; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Sam & Dean LLC

$191,500; 610 S Milwaukee Ave Unit B, Libertyville; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Delia Q Quint to Nicholas A Willis

Lincolnshire

$380,000; 209 Rivershire Ln Unit 202, Lincolnshire; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Penny Sternshein to Mirjana Nikolic

$228,500; 203 Rivershire Ln Unit 102 & P-114, Lincolnshire; Sold on June 15, 2023, by James Young to Amir Jalilvand

Lindenhurst

$392,000; 789 Spring Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Nigel R Ward

$386,000; 434 Country Place, Lindenhurst; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Lindsey Coughlin to Venkatesh Karamala

$369,000; 2345 Potomac Court, Lindenhurst; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Ryan Andrew Mooney to Brenda Farrington

$330,000; 367 Teal Road, Lindenhurst; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Michael Paul to Jennifer Elizalde

$201,000; 2875 Falling Waters Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Jean A Short to Tong Sun

$200,000; 330 N Beck Road, Lindenhurst; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Christine Ramirez to Melina Irizarry

Mundelein

$647,000; 1488 Kessler Drive, Mundelein; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Lorenzo Formosa

$577,500; 25793 N Eagle Drive, Mundelein; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Mikolajczyk Trust to Tracy Ann Skinner

$449,000; 1800 Harrison Ave., Mundelein; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Kimberly A Kraus to Jonathan Michael Simmons

$425,000; 1216 Patrick Drive, Mundelein; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Earl O Hay to Jordan Daniel Levy

$418,500; 501 Acadia Ave., Mundelein; Sold on June 16, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Balaji Parthasarathy

$415,000; 67 S Windsor Place, Mundelein; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Shailesh Dhiman to Sarath Sivan

$390,000; 505 Acadia Ave., Mundelein; Sold on June 15, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Joshua B Wankovsky

$390,000; 21087 W Sylvan Drive, Mundelein; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Gary Love to Joshua Erickson

$367,500; 507 Acadia Ave., Mundelein; Sold on June 21, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Jelena Vidovic

$362,500; 2605 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Im Sook Kwak

$335,000; 237 Pinehurst Drive, Mundelein; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Emad Rostom to Michael E Pfeiffer

$300,000; 215 S Southport Road, Mundelein; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Dariusz Macklewicz to Wojciech Dubis

$284,000; 869 W Maple Ave., Mundelein; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Knudson Trust to Eui Oh

$281,000; 201 N Southport Rd Unit 201, Mundelein; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Todd R Breitenfield to Sonia Styrczula

$260,000; 1385 Wilhelm Rd Unit 110, Mundelein; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Vincent M Gumma to Jesse Finkelman

$210,000; 26271 N Willow Ave., Mundelein; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Thomas A Embry

$101,500; 1395 Wilhelm Rd Unit 210, Mundelein; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Big Door Mundelein LLC to Vincent M Gumma

North Chicago

$240,000; 1923 Seymour Ave., North Chicago; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Angel Granda Uriostegui to Felicia Obryant

$211,000; 1428 Jackson St., North Chicago; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Property Investments 123 LLC to Tamara Dumas

$198,000; 1511 Argonne Drive, North Chicago; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Francisco Felix to Jaqueline Ramirez Suarez

$160,000; 3038 21st St., North Chicago; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Oscar A Velasquez to Ricardo Tejeda

$150,000; 1424 Seymour Ave., North Chicago; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Tonja Hudson to Carman Davis

$146,000; 3365 Beacon St Unit 13, North Chicago; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Gregory K Littlejohn to Imelda Wence

$120,000; 3329 Beacon St Unit 51, North Chicago; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Felicia Jordan to Samik Ghoshal

$110,000; 1523 Lincoln St., North Chicago; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Waveland Properties LLC to Juan Jimenez

Park City

$268,000; 3874 Harwick Lane, Park City; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp to Cesar Uriostegui Salgado

Prairie View

$320,000; 20523 N Margaret Ave., Prairie View; Sold on June 21, 2023, by James C Mcintyre to Nazimuddin Tajuddin Basha

Riverwoods

$714,000; 14 Big Oak Lane, Riverwoods; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Julie G Wood to Peter Nesbitt

$600,000; 1627 Clendenin Lane, Riverwoods; Sold on June 16, 2023, by William J Couvelis to Roxanne Couvelis

$565,000; 2880 Blackthorn Road, Riverwoods; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Mark Perlman to Curtis Perlman

Round Lake

$435,000; 361 W Caldwell Drive, Round Lake; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Parkway Bank & Trust Co Truste to Erica Brown

$365,000; 508 Autumn Court, Round Lake; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Orlando Garcia to Lewis Meads

$333,000; 1421 S Amarias Drive, Round Lake; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Tae Kwon In to Gobinath Anbazhagan

$325,000; 34123 N Needlegrass Drive, Round Lake; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Stephen Matthew Hull to Joshua R Riley

$261,000; 312 W Norwell Lane, Round Lake; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Michael A Filipkowski to Regina Garcia Naidas

$235,000; 532 W Galeton Drive, Round Lake; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Midway Exchange Trs 1 LLC to Property Partners Msk LLC

$146,000; 530 Catalpa Drive, Round Lake; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Tyler Brankey to Victoria Eileen Maves

Round Lake Beach

$390,000; 107 Acorn Court, Round Lake Beach; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Greg Miller to Samer Sherif

$270,000; 21 W Rosewood Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Robert B Maxwell to Connor D Odonoghue

$215,000; 1507 Williams Ave., Round Lake Beach; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Miguel Becerra to Blanca Becerra

$206,000; 804 Oakwood Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Jeremy W Benning to Eduardo Jaime

$206,000; 217 E Hawthorne Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Uriel Alcantara to Adan Ortiz Garcia

$175,000; 2001 Countryside Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Joevany Garcia to Rachel Nystrom

$160,000; 1321 N Red Oak Cir Unit 4, Round Lake Beach; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Scott A Leimetter to Vladimir Pashkovskii

$153,000; 1155 N Village Dr Unit 3, Round Lake Beach; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Shrenik Randive to Aneesh Sehgal

$145,000; 1031 Shady Lane Court, Round Lake Beach; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Moises Huerta to Manuel Tovar

Round Lake Heights

$295,000; 667 Ottawa Drive, Round Lake Heights; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Nicholas Alexander Lord to Ethan Brodsky

Round Lake Park

$290,000; 402 N Prospect Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Midwest Lifestyle Home Renovat to Timothy E Schultz

$210,000; 421 Bellevue Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Marina D Abramova to Christian Popoca

$150,000; 103 E Pineview Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Shweta Prabhu to Atul Saraswat

$100,500; 563 Hillcrest Ter, Round Lake Park; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Boni Korn Trust to Sergio Escobedo

Third Lake

$400,000; 16 Brigantine Lane, Third Lake; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Steven Sulfridge to Joann Chen

$340,000; 226 Windjammer Lane, Third Lake; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Gayla J King to Daniel A Herlo

$310,000; 312 Seafarer Drive, Third Lake; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Robert P Olson to Matthew Aschermann

Vernon Hills

$581,500; 581 Evergreen Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Annie Liu to Johnson Chemmankuzha Jacob

$510,000; 108 Alfred Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Peter Tzakis Trust to Larry Michael Mitchell II

$505,000; 192 Monteith Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Levy Trust to Curtis Wulfsohn

$490,000; 1210 Georgetown Way, Vernon Hills; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Chi Cheung Chan to Laura Ernst

$434,000; 302 Appian Way, Vernon Hills; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Niranjan Kumar to Julie Zhan

$305,000; 791 Grosse Pointe Circle, Vernon Hills; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Sean P Drobinski to Anna Maciejska

$272,500; 302 Taylor Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Jose De Jesus Pina Casas to William Harrison Horn

$264,000; 692 Grosse Pointe Circle, Vernon Hills; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Sean D Wolf to Janet Cherbak

$175,000; 3 Echo Ct Unit 9, Vernon Hills; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Deana Georgieva Stoeva to Yuting Duan

$160,000; 274 W Court Of Shorewood Unit 1B, Vernon Hills; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Rajendra Nuthalapati to Sudhakaran Muthukumar

$110,000; 883 Writer Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Grazyna Piwowarczyk to Nexgen Builders LLC

Volo

$255,000; 641 Treble Ln Unit 641, Volo; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Adelle Joy A Manalo to Mark C Pacyga

Wadsworth

$583,000; 38898 N Oakcrest Lane, Wadsworth; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Justin R Brown to Jean Tilloy

$295,000; 39320 N Winchester Road, Wadsworth; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Patricia Ann Elfering Trust to Elizabeth Rivera

$213,000; 3009 Concord Lane, Wadsworth; Sold on June 15, 2023, by April D Beldo Lilley to Paulette Taylor Lewis

Wauconda

$400,000; 2513 Bluewater Drive, Wauconda; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Kyle Chrisman to Nancy L Ragont

$400,000; 250 Jamie Lane, Wauconda; Sold on June 16, 2023, by 250 Jamie Lane LLC to Dynasty Partners LLC

$350,000; 127 Lakeview Ave., Wauconda; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Trefor Hopkins to Santos Delgado

$310,000; 28734 N Madison Ave., Wauconda; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Riley 1980 Trust to Karen Lewis

$275,000; 342 S Main St., Wauconda; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Jeff Kruger to Jacob Kuenster

$270,000; 915 Larkdale Row, Wauconda; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Travis Wayne Taylor to Trevor Larkin

$270,000; 320 Stillwater Ct Unit 16-05, Wauconda; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Zachary Sassolino to Ellen Tobin

$181,000; 28517 W Main St., Wauconda; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Tara Hinkley to Jennifer L Fortner

$172,000; 255 Crestview Dr Unit B, Wauconda; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Sheila A Kick to Daniel John Taggart

Waukegan

$325,000; 238 W Ridgeland Ave., Waukegan; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Nathan Hintz to Abraham White

$295,000; 106 Willow Drive, Waukegan; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Irshad Khan to Desmond Karnet

$250,000; 3004 Burris Ave., Waukegan; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Adam Rafael to Martin Delgado

$225,000; 925 W Pacific Ave., Waukegan; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Michael Schultz to Jimmy Rodriguez

$225,000; 910 S Martin Luther King Jr Ave., Waukegan; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Lfs10 Master Participation Tru to Alberto Gutierrez

$223,000; 815 W Atlantic Ave., Waukegan; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Jaymes Spiekerman to Saul Montoya

$208,000; 1421 W Monroe St., Waukegan; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Egm Housing LLC to Manuel Tenorio Villagomez

$205,000; 2006 N Poplar St., Waukegan; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Wesley Warren Lindquist to Julio C Garcia

$205,000; 120 Wisconsin Ave., Waukegan; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Maria G Lopez to David Grace

$200,000; 2201 N Northern Ave., Waukegan; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Javier Garcia to Kendall Horton

$185,000; 404 Powell Ave., Waukegan; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Cdre LLC to Angel Yepez Gutierrez

$183,000; 1510 W Monroe St., Waukegan; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Jocelyn Magana to Esau Estrada Menendez

$180,000; 4142 Brentwood Lane, Waukegan; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Julio C Arizmendi to Tamera M Montes

$180,000; 1905 9th Parkway, Waukegan; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Nancy Gutierrez to Ramon Diaz

$178,000; 1028 N Lewis Ave., Waukegan; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Juan Medina to Michael James Palacio

$175,000; 605 N Butrick St., Waukegan; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Heriberto Ruiz to Pedro Lopez Aguirre

$171,000; 2310 Shawnee Road, Waukegan; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Martha Zaragoza

$155,000; 701 Grand Ave., Waukegan; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Donna F Johnson to Mimis House Family Advocacy Ce

$152,500; 1111 Palmer Place, Waukegan; Sold on June 15, 2023, by John F Slevin to Oyindamola Idowu

$150,000; 1508 Salem Ave., Waukegan; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Maribel B Pagan to Jessica Serrano

$147,000; 2241 Ottawa Road, Waukegan; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Dbg Properties LLC to Dominique Mckinney

$100,000; 1902 Grand Ave., Waukegan; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Michelle Ross to Irene Moreno

$76,000; 3130 W Monroe St Unit 312, Waukegan; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Maria Elena Barrios to Jose Alberto Caceres

Winthrop Harbor

$395,000; 3800 Creekside Court, Winthrop Harbor; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Stillwater Usa LLC to Sandra L Bodah

$280,000; 602 Garnett Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on June 15, 2023, by William L Kruse Jr to Jeffrey Kuhl

$175,000; 11810 W 9th St., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Admiral Builders Corp to Grant Ecker

Zion

$290,000; 2600 Lydia Ave., Zion; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Scott A Francis to Victor F Carreno Lugo

$285,000; 1906 Midday Drive, Zion; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Teresa L Lewis to Sydney Perez

$260,000; 3020 Elizabeth Ave., Zion; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Fausto Brambila to Bryant Miguel Salonga

$250,000; 3302 Wembley Drive, Zion; Sold on June 21, 2023, by William L Hollen Jr to Armando Lopez Jr

$160,000; 2311 Joanna Ave., Zion; Sold on June 15, 2023, by Keayon R Senter to Darlishia D Williams

$138,000; 2937 Galilee Ave., Zion; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Terry M Baker to David L Stevenson

$21,500; 2418 Luke Ave., Zion; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Morris Investments LLC to Benedicta Soderberg

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.